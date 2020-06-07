Ekiti Opposes Bail, Plea- Bargaining for Rape Offenders

Due to the rising waves of rape cases in Nigeria, the Ekiti State Governor, Dr Kayode Fayemi has directed the Office of the State Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice to always oppose bail application and plea bargaining for rape offenders.

Fayemi said the issue of rape had gone beyond what a government of a state can conquer, saying he would deploy his position as the Chairman of the Nigeria’s Governors’ forum to rally the 36 state governors to declare state of emergency against the menace.

The governor spoke in Ado Ekiti at the weekend while signing the compulsory treatment and care for child victims of sexual violence bill 2020 into law.

The bill targeted at strengthening and tightening the loose ends in the Gender Based Violence Prohibition Law 2012 ,which had earlier been passed by the State House of Assembly.

Speaking after assenting to the bill, Fayemi said : The Ministry of Justice is further directed to reaffirm state policy of opposing bail and rejecting plea bargain proposals from perpetrators of rape and child defilement.

The State Government’s policy of ensuring that convicted sex offenders do not benefit from my power of prerogative of mercy remain in force.

A state wide sexual violence prevalence study will be commissioned in the general population to enable us have reliable date on the nature of the problem.

Describing the law as timely, the governor said: “it is fitting that the House of Assembly passed this legislation this week.

Over the past few days, our country has witnessed acts of extreme violence perpetrated against women and children. In our state, the story is not different. Not a day passes without reported cases of rape and child defilement”.

Fayemi stated that confronted with how women and children were being dehumanised by rapists, the women in the State are demanding that there should be a ‘State of Emergency’, which will enable more decisive actions to be taken against the scourge .

Fayemi clarified that he had also directed the Ministry of Justice to review existing laws with a view to proposing to the House of Assembly necessary legislative changes to ensure that the offences of rape and child defilement attract harsher sentences.

“The Ministry of Justice is already working on measures to clear the backlog of rape and child defilement cases stalled because of the closure of courts during the COVID 19 period.

We are determined to improve conviction rates and provide comprehensive and appropriate support services to ensure survivors of sexual offences are not subject to further trauma”.

