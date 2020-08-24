Hafiz Bayero

Governor El-Rufai’s Aide, Hafiz Bayero Involved in Ghastly Car Accident on Abuja-Kaduna Highway

Hafiz Bayero, a special adviser to Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, was on Monday involved in a ghastly car accident on Abuja-Kaduna highway.

Details of the accident were still sketchy at the time of this report but online photographs of the accident scene showed the extent of damage.

Eyewitnesses managed to bring Bayero out of his vehicle with number plate 12E-04KD.

His close friends and associates including President Muhammadu Buhari’s Personal Assistant on New Media, Bashir Ahmad tweeted about the incident.

 

 

____

Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng

Copyright 2020 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to www.signalng.com and other relevant sources.

Categories
NewsNigeriaPictures
Tagged
Hafiz BayeroNasir El Rufai

There are no comments

Add yours

Stay Connected

TRENDING PACKETS

Governor El-Rufai’s Aide, Hafiz Bayero Involved in Ghastly Car Accident on Abuja-Kaduna Highway

Governor El-Rufai’s Aide, Hafiz Bayero Involved in Ghastly Car Accident on Abuja-Kaduna Highway

News
  • 24 Aug
  • 0
Mali Junta Seeks to Stay in Power for 3 Years, Agrees to Free President

Mali Junta Seeks to Stay in Power for 3 Years, Agrees to Free President

Africa
  • 24 Aug
  • 0
Trump’s Adviser, Conway, Resigns

Trump’s Adviser, Conway, Resigns

News
  • 24 Aug
  • 0

BEACON

Twitter said: "Invalid or expired token."

Back to Top