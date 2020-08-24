Governor El-Rufai’s Aide, Hafiz Bayero Involved in Ghastly Car Accident on Abuja-Kaduna Highway
Hafiz Bayero, a special adviser to Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, was on Monday involved in a ghastly car accident on Abuja-Kaduna highway.
Details of the accident were still sketchy at the time of this report but online photographs of the accident scene showed the extent of damage.
Eyewitnesses managed to bring Bayero out of his vehicle with number plate 12E-04KD.
His close friends and associates including President Muhammadu Buhari’s Personal Assistant on New Media, Bashir Ahmad tweeted about the incident.
Grateful to God for preserving the life of Hafiz Bayero. A young professional. Exceptional administrator and a brilliant role model to other young people. May the Lord grant you an expedited recovery and continually bless the works of your hands. Amen.
— Fola Aina (@folanski) August 24, 2020
So disturbed by the news of @HafizBayero’s car accident. I wish him a speedy recovery. My prayers and thoughts are with his family.
— Bashir Ahmad (@BashirAhmaad) August 24, 2020
