#EndSARS: NEC Receives Report From State Judicial Panels

The judicial panels set up by state governors to resolve issues of police brutality and related concerns across the country have started turning in their reports to the National Economic Council.

This was part of the resolutions during the Council’s 117th meeting held virtually on Thursday and presided over by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo.

The vice president at Thursday’s meeting announced that a special session of NEC would soon be convened to consider the implementation of the reports, including remedies, redress and compensations.

Professor Osinbajo also at the meeting inaugurated the National Road Safety Advisory Council as a demonstration of the government’s continued commitment to addressing the challenges of road safety in the country.

The Advisory Council is a critical aspect of the updated National Road Safety Strategy adopted by NEC and approved by the Federal Executive Council late last year.

The 26-member Road Safety Advisory Council is chaired by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, with the Corps Marshal of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Boboye Oyeyemi, as Secretary.

Other members of the council include six governors representing the six geo-political zones: Chief Willie Obiano, Anambra State, representing the South-East zone; Senator Ifeanyi Okowa, Delta State, representing the South-South zone; Babajide Sanwo-Olu, Lagos State, representing the South-West zone; and Alhaji Muhammad Inuwa Yahaya, Gombe State, representing the North-East zone.

Others are Mallam Nasir el-Rufai, Kaduna State, representing the North-West, and Abdulrahman AbdulRasaq, Kwara State, representing the North-Central zone.

Other members of the council are the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Minister of Transportation, Minister of Works, Minister of Health, Minister of Justice, Minister of Education, Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Minister of Environment, Minister of Labour and Employment, Minister of Police Affairs, Minister of Interior, Minister of State, Finance, Budget and National Planning; Minister of the Federal Capital Territory; the National Security Adviser; president, Association of Local Government of Nigeria (ALGON); president, Nigeria Association of Chambers of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture (NACCIMA), president, Nigerian Society of Engineers; and Board Chairman, Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC).

According to a statement by the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media & Publicity (Office of the Vice President, Laolu Akande, the Council also received a report from the Ministry of Petroleum Resources and the NNPC on the issue of the terminated “Strategic Alliance Agreements”, as well as a presentation from the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management & Social Development, Hajiya Sadiya Umar Farouq, on the establishment of Sexual Assault Referral Centres (SARCs) to address the problem of sexual and gender-based violence.

