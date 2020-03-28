Enugu COVID-19 Cases Are Recent Returnees From UK

The Enugu State Ministry of Health on Saturday morning said that the two cases of COVID-19 confirmed in a bulletin from the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) Friday night were recent returnees from the United Kingdom.

The Head of the State Multi-Sectoral Rapid Response Team and Permanent Secretary, Dr Ifeanyi Agujiobi, said in a statement that the two cases voluntarily contacted the Ministry of Health on arrival from the UK and in response to media jingles asking returnees to do so.

“So far, the patients have remained in isolation and the Enugu State Multi-Sectoral Rapid Response Team have commenced contact tracing,” Agujiobi stated.

He expressed the state government’s gratitude to the two cases for answering the call for all returnees from overseas in the last 14 days to report for evaluation.

“We still wish to encourage all those that returned recently from overseas to contact the Enugu State Public Health Department through two dedicated lines – 08182555550 or 09022333833.”

He asked Enugu State residents not to panic as health personnel were already positioned to respond to the present situation but rather continue to observe a “high level of personal hygiene, maintain the social distance protocol, and stay home.”

