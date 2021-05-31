FCT Police Debunk Sowore Shooting Report

The FCT Police have debunked a video that has gone viral on social media that activist, Omoyele Sowore, was shot by a female Assistant Commissioner of Police Monday morning at the Unity Fountain.

The Police Public Relations Officer, ASP Yusuf Mariam, issued the rebuttal in a statement on behalf of the Commissioner of Police, FCT Police Command.

She said that contrary to the speculation, police operatives professionally restored calm at the Unity Fountain following attempts by a group of protesters to incite public disturbance.

ASP Yusuf said the protesters who went on ramapage were resisted by police operatives in order to prevent them from causing a breakdown of law and order, adding there was no record of any shooting incident as at the time of this release.

The Command enjoins residents to remain calm and law-abiding while reaffirming its commitment towards the protection of lives and property within the FCT.

____

Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng

Copyright 2021 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to www.signalng.com and other relevant sources.