FG Mourns 13 Nigerians Who Died of Coronavirus in UK, US

Chairman, Nigerians in Diaspora Commission, Abike Dabiri-Erewa, made this known on Thursday evening via a video containing the names, pictures and countries of residence of the departed compatriots.

In the video posted on her verified Twitter handle, 13 Nigerians abroad have, so far, died of the novel virus.

Of the 13 countrypersons, eight died in the United Kingdom while five died in the United States.

The 55-second clip listed the departed souls in the UK as Dr Alfa Sa’adu, Carol Jamabo, Dr Kole Abayomi, Bode Ajanlekoko, Adeola Onasanya, Ugochukwu Erondu, Chidinma Olajide and Mmaete Greg.

Bassey Offiong, Caleb Anya, Akeem Adagun, Laila Abubakar and Patricia Imobhio were profiled to have died of the infection in America.

Dabiri-Erewa prayed that the souls of the departed ones find repose.

“May the souls of our brothers and sisters in Diaspora, who lost their lives to COVID-19, rest in peace. May the Lord heal the world,” she tweeted.

