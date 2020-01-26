Forensic Audit of NDDC: MD, Nunieh Must Not Relent – Timi Frank

Political activist and former Deputy National Publicity of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Comrade Timi Frank, on Sunday, urged the acting Managing Director of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), Dr. Joy Nunieh, not to relent in her efforts to rid the agency of corruption.

Frank in a statement in Abuja, also advised the NDDC boss to ensure that the ongoing forensic audit of the organization is taken to its logical conclusion notwithstanding the lies being cooked against her and members of the Interim Management Committee by “corrupt politicians and contractors.”

He challenged the “faceless groups” behind insinuations that the MD is parading a ‘fake certificate’ to publish their facts, if any, or stop their blackmail attempt.

He added that the MD and the IMC need the support of all, especially critical stakeholders in the region to succeed.

Frank said: “It is very sad that Niger Deltans especially some youths in the region have allowed themselves to be misled by corrupt politicians and contractors who have been syphoning the patrimony of the Niger Delta through the NDDC.

“These corrupt politicians and contractors are enemies of the Niger Delta, they don’t want change; they want the status quo to remain so they can continue to fritter our wealth away, hence the campaign of calumny against Dr. Joy Nunieh – the acting managing director of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC).

“They have thrown caution to the wind and are churning out outright lies through their proxies, hoping that their lies will stick in an effort to put a stop to the forensic audit that is being carried out in the NDDC.

“Dr. Nunieh must not relent, this forensic audit must be completed and those found wanting must be made to pay the price as a deterrent to others.

“These corrupt politicians and contractors whose stock in trade is to get jobs from NDDC and after mobilization, abscond and abandon the project, have tried to compromise her to no avail, they have now resorted to outright propaganda, blackmail and treat to her life, all in a bid to dissuade her from carrying out her mandate.

“They claim that her certificate is fake. I challenge these faceless groups that are being sponsored be the enemies of Niger Delta to publish any proof they have against her or forever keep quiet.

“I therefore urge the Niger Delta youths, Niger Delta citizens and lovers of Niger Delta to rally round Dr Joy Nunieh and give her all the necessary support to enable her continue to carry out the forensic audit of the NDDC.

“This is an opportunity to put the NDDC on the right part so that the average Niger Deltan can benefit from the NDDC as under her leadership, the NDDC will fulfill its mandate to the Niger Delta.

He added: “As acting MD NDDC, Dr Joy Nunieh has given scholarship to one child per ward in each of the wards in the whole of the Niger Delta, that translates to over 200 children.

“This is the first time that these scholarship is given to the children of the Niger Delta from the ward level and not the children of politicians or highly placed individuals children.

“She has done something that her predecessors couldn’t do and will do more, as such should be applauded and encouraged instead of being blackmailed and her life threatened.”

He urged the nation’s security agencies not to allow any harm befall the MD while urging President Muhammadu Buhari to give her all the necessary support so she can carry out her mandate, especially the forensic audit.

“I also call on all Niger Deltans irrespective of age or party affiliations, especially the Niger Delta senators to sheath their sword, put their personal interests aside and support Dr. Nunieh so that she can do more for the Niger Delta.

“The interest of the region is bigger than any personal interest and therefore should be paramount.

I also use this opportunity to appeal and call on the uncommon minister of the Niger Delta Ministry, Senator Godswill Akpabio, to support Dr. Nunieh by using his experience to help her achieve the set goals.

“I also call on the traditional rulers and the governors of the Niger Delta region to come together and support her laudable ideals that will accelerate the development of the region.

It is clear that and we are aware that the campaign against her is because she has refused to play ball and they are hell bent on removing her so that they can bring their stooge to do their bidding and continue to loot the NDDC.

“Finally, Dr. Nunieh is already an accomplished woman before her appointment as acting MD of NDDC, no amount of blackmail or intimidation will work against her.”

_____

