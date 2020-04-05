Former Libyan Prime Minister Mahmoud Jibril Dies of Coronavirus

Former Libyan Interim Prime Minister and head of the National Transitional Council (NTC) Mahmoud Jibril lost his life in Cairo Sunday after testing positive for coronavirus on 27 March, his Facebook page announced.

According to the page, Jibril was taken to hospital on 25 March due to his “heath condition.” Two days later, he tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

The head of Libya’s National Forces Alliance led the NTC after an uprising led to the ouster of leader Muammar Gaddafi in 2011.

More than 1.19 million people have reportedly contracted the coronavirus around the world. So far, 64,421 people have died, according to Reuters.

