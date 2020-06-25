Abiola-Ajimobi

Former Oyo State Governor, Abiola Ajimobi is Dead

Former governor of Oyo State, Abiola Ajimobi, is dead.

The 70-year-old, who had been on a life support machine for over two weeks at First Cardiology Hospital in Ikoyi, Lagos, after slipping into a coma following coronavirus complications, finally died on Thursday.

His death had been rumored since last week following social media reports which were debunked by family members as untrue.

