Former Oyo State Governor, Abiola Ajimobi is Dead
Former governor of Oyo State, Abiola Ajimobi, is dead.
The 70-year-old, who had been on a life support machine for over two weeks at First Cardiology Hospital in Ikoyi, Lagos, after slipping into a coma following coronavirus complications, finally died on Thursday.
His death had been rumored since last week following social media reports which were debunked by family members as untrue.
