Ghana Promises to Rebuild Demolished Nigerian Embassy Quarters
The Government of Ghana has promised to rebuild the demolished building in the Nigeria High Commission.
Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama, announced the development.
Onyeama expressed satisfaction with the steps taken by Ghana on the issue.
He said they have taken responsibikity and agreed to restitute.
The Minister however did not spare Nigerian officials in Ghana for not obtaining the necessary documents for the land despite making payment since 2000.
He said the High Commission did not have the title deeds for the land neither did it obtain approval for the demolished building.
