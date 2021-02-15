I Won’t Allow Ethnic Or Religious Groups To Stoke Violence – Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari has vowed not to allow any ethnic or religious group to stoke up hatred and violence against other groups.

In a statement, the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, issued on his behalf, the president condemned the ethnic violence in a part of the country.

Yoruba and Hausa residents of Shasa, in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital, had clashed last week, resulting in the loss of lives and destruction of property worth millions of naira.

In his statement, the president vowed to stop the spread of violence.

“President Muhammadu Buhari has vowed that his government will protect all religious and ethnic groups, whether majority or minority in line with its responsibility under the constitution.”

“In a reaction to reports of breakout of violence in some parts of the country by some ethnic and sectional groups, President Buhari warned that the government will not allow any ethnic or religious group to stoke up hatred and violence against other groups.

“The President condemned such violence and gave assurance that his government will act decisively to stop the spread of any such violence.

“He appealed to religious and traditional leaders as well governors and other elected leaders across the country to join hands with the Federal Government to ensure that communities in their domain are not splintered along ethnic and other primordial lines.”

