“I Work for Malami”, Man Who Led Raid on Odili’s Home Opens Up

Lawrence Ajojo, one of the suspects arrested over the raid on the residence of Justice Mary Odili, has said he is a consultant to the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, SAN.

Ajojo, who claimed to be a Chief Superintendent of Police, said this when he was paraded by the police in Abuja on Thursday

Armed men had invaded the Abuja residence of the judge on October 29, 2021.

The incident had sparked an outrage. Some persons had linked it to Malami who distanced himself from the invasion.

Speaking with reporters when he was paraded, Ajojo said Malami did not authorise the raid.

“I am not an officer of the Nigeria Police but a consultant for the AGF; he did not send us to raid Mrs Odili’s house,” he said.

However, Malami denied the claim of Ajojo, saying the suspect is not among his consultants.

In a statement Umar Jibrilu Gwandu, his media aide, issued on his behalf, Malami said detractors might be at work.

“With all the competent, high level professionals and capable human resources available at the disposal of the Honourable Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, it only takes the imagination of the evil minds to assume or think that the Honourable Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice will descend so low to engaging a quack or fake police officer to serve as his consultant,” Gwandu said in the statement.

Frank Mab, Force Public Relations Officer, said after the raid, Malami had petitioned the police, seeking probe.

“The Inspector-General of Police (IGP) ordered a comprehensive investigation into the incident,” he said.

“Earlier on, the Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF) and Minister of Justice had also submitted a written petition into the office of the IGP, requesting a robust and discreet investigation into the matter, with the aim of unravelling the identities of the persons involved, their motives, and perhaps, the authorities, if any, behind them.”

