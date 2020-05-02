Ijaw Leaders Mount Pressure on ex-Gov Dickson to Join Senatorial Contest

Share Pin 0 Shares

Prominent Ijaw leaders have mounted pressure on former Bayelsa Governor Seriake Dickson to join the race for the Bayelsa West Senatorial bye-election.

Over 15 famous leaders, who once occupied top positions in Ijaw struggle such as Dr. Felix Tuodolo, Asari- Dokubo, Frank Omare, Udengs Eradiri, Frank Omare, Alfred Kemepado, Mr Oyinfie Jonjon among others met and said only Dickson possessed the qualities to speak for the Ijaw at the Senate.

The leaders, in a communique issued after their meeting, said Dickson’s contributions to the advancement of Ijaw development distinguished him from others.

They observed that as a member representing the Sagbama/ Ekeremor Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives for five years and governor of Bayelsa for eight years, Dickson remained a mastery of Ijaw affairs.

They described the former governor as a politician with will to muster appeal from his large network of political friendship to drive the cardinal objectives of the Ijaw nation at the Senate.

The leaders said Dickson ran a government which saw the inclusion of Ijaws in Ondo, Delta, Rivers and Akwa- Ibom in governance without any segregation.

They said the former governor became the voice in the call for restructuring of the Nigerian state, true federalism and devolution of power.

The leaders said the former governor’s made respected senior citizens of Nigeria to rally round him as a leader of trust because of his national progressive cause.

They urged the people of Sagbama and Ekeremor to see the candidature of Dickson beyond party lines but a further call to duty in the service of the Ijaw project.

_____

Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng

Copyright 2020 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to www.signalng.com and other relevant sources.