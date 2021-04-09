I’m In London For Short Rest, Says Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari says he is currently in London, United Kingdom for a “short rest”.

In a statement by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, on Thursday, President Buhari disclosed this in a letter to the King of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, King Abdullah ll Bin Al-Hussein, following the resolution of a recent rift in the royal family.

The statement was titled, ‘President Buhari writes Jordan’s King Abdullah, conveys good wishes and solidarity.

Recall that King Abdullah II said Wednesday that the attempted “sedition” involving his half-brother had caused him “pain and anger” but has now been quashed.

This was his first public statements on the rift inside the royal family, which began last Saturday with several arrests and allegations of a coup plot, seem designed to assure Jordanians that he is firmly in control.

And Buhari, who is in London on medical leave was quoted to have written, “While here in London taking a short rest, I was profoundly disturbed to read from international news agencies of attempts to destabilise the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan.

“Your exemplary leadership since ascending the throne has attracted worldwide admiration.

“Relations between Nigeria and Jordan have been excellent and I thank you for the part you have played in this relationship.

‘‘Your Majesty, I am much heartened that matters have now been resolved and I pray that the Hashemite Kingdom continues to not only remain peaceful but also a major beacon of hope for the region under Your Majesty’s wise guidance.”

