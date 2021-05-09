Insecurity: Daura Emirate Cancels Sallah Durbar Celebration

The Daura Emirate in Katsina State has canceled Durbar celebrations for the upcoming Eid-El-Fitr over the lingering security challenges in some parts of the state.

This was announced in a statement dated May 6 and signed by Danejin Daura, Alhaji Abdulmumini Salihu on behalf of the secretary of the council.

The statement further said that special prayers will be offered for sustainable peace in the state immediately after the Eid prayers on Sallah day.

“The focus will be on performing special prayers on the Sallah day as soon as the Eid prayers are performed.

“You are by this notice to inform all the Imams to pray for President Muhammadu Buhari (Bayajida II) and other leaders for protection from all evils of the enemies of progress of this country, its stability, and its corporate existence,” the statement read in part.

It added that the Emir had instructed the District Heads to conduct the Eid prayers with the people in their domain and offer special prayers for lasting peace in the country immediately after the Eid prayer.

This year’s Eid-El-Fitr Sallah is expected to be observed either on Wednesday or Thursday as faithful across the country have so far observed 27 days fasting.

__________

Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng

Copyright 2021 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to www.signalng.com and other relevant sources.