Terrorists Invade Katsina Church, Kidnap 25 Worshippers

Terrorists armed with sophisticated guns on Sunday attacked the New Life For All Church in the Kankara Local Government Area of Katsina State, kidnapping at least 25 worshippers, Channels Television reports.

Eyewitnesses disclosed that the terrorists riding on motorcycles invaded the church at Dan-Tsauni Gidan Haruna Community in the early hours of Sunday when faithful were in church.

The Senior Special Assistant to Governor Aminu Masari on Christian Affairs, Ishaya Jurau also confirmed the attack.

According to Jurau, security personnel are currently on top of the situation and are working tirelessly to rescue all the victims unhurt.

He said, “They abducted our members and left the church pastor with injuries while they were conducting service this morning at around 10am.

“The security are currently on top of the situation. They are working tirelessly to rescue the victims unhurt. We appreciate the efforts of the security.”

Bandits had similarly abducted over 300 pupils from a secondary school in Kankara on December 11, 2020.

