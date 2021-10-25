IPOB: Anambra Adopts Saturday as School Day

The Anambra State Government has adopted Saturday as a school day to replace Monday, which has been marked as the sit-at-home day by the Indigenous People of Biafra.

This was made known in a recent memo by the government titled, ‘Anambra State Government Approves Saturday as School Day’, adding that Saturday classes commence on October 30, 2021.

The statement read, “I am directed by the Executive Secretary to inform you that the Anambra State Govt. has approved Saturdays as school days in place of Mondays.

“All HMs are to notify teachers, pupils as well as parents about the new development. Quality Assurance supervision and every other supervision henceforth will hold on Saturdays.

“Every game permission for absent from classes on Saturdays must be addressed to the Executive Chairman ASUBBEB through the Executive Secretary following due process. Saturday classes will commence on 30/10/21 ie next week.”

The State Commissioner for Information and Public Enlightenment, Don Adinuba, confirmed the statement.

