Jangebe Abducted Female Students Yet To Be Rescued

Jamilu Iliyasu Magaji , Press Secretary Zamfara state government says students kidnapped from Government Girls Secondary School, Jangebe, Talata-Mafara LGA, are yet to be release.

Jamilu in a press statement describe the news as fake news .

In his words “Some online media outlets have claimed the release of the female students of Govt. Girls Science Secondary School, Jangebe from unsubstantiated sources and the flimsy imagination of the Punch newspaper Zamfara state reporter who initiated the rumour”.

”Gov. Bello Mohammed MON Matawallen Maradun and his aides have since Friday when the girls were abducted by gunmen not rested but been working round the clock making frantic efforts that will lead to the safe release of the victims and are not happy that someone who does not know the details of the situation will try to further hurt the victims’ parents, government and the security by ridiculing the effort with falsehood”.

The state government will come immediately and happily inform the world as soon as the girls are released , he said.

