Kano Elders Petition Buhari, Others, as Ganduje Insists on Taking China Loan

Kano elders and civil society forum have petitioned president Muhammad Buhari, National assembly, Office of Debt management, and Federal Ministry of Finance over Governor Abdullah Umar Ganduje’s plan to borrow about N300 billion for a light rail project in Kano State.

Besides, the elders under the auspices of Kano Unity Forum is accusing Governor Ganduje of perpetually insisted to plug Kano in needless indebtedness, with the white elephant project, a liability several generations may find difficult to bear.

In a petition signed by former presidential aspirant and chieftain of All Progressives Congress Bashir Tofa insisted Ganduje’s light rail project is rather shrouded secrecy adding that such huge economically draining should better be directed for more social projects.

They wanted President Buhari and other concerned authorities to intervene to save Kano from multiple indebtedness beyond the current liability portfolio of Kano.

