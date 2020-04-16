Ganduje-2 (1)

Coronavirus: Kano Records First Death, Confirms 21 Cases

Tweet
Share
Pin
Share
0 Shares

Kano State Government has announced the first death from COVID-19 in the State.

According to information made available on the state’s ministry of health Twitter handle, the deceased passed away at about 11:55 PM of Wednesday being the first death from the virus in the state.

The ministry has also announced, few minutes to midnight, same day, that additional 12 persons have been confirmed positive for the Covid-19 bringing the total number in the state now to 21.

This is coming hours before the one week total shutdown which the state governor Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje declared for Thursday.

____

Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng

Copyright 2020 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to www.signalng.com and other relevant sources.

Categories
NewsNigeriaPictures
Tagged
Abdullahi Umar GandujeCoronavirus (COVID-19)Kano State

There are no comments

Add yours

Stay Connected

TRENDING PACKETS

Nairobi Governor Gives Out Cognac to ‘Kill’ Coronavirus

Nairobi Governor Gives Out Cognac to ‘Kill’ Coronavirus

Africa
  • 16 Apr
  • 0
Gunmen Kill 9 Persons, Torch 33 Houses in Plateau Community

Gunmen Kill 9 Persons, Torch 33 Houses in Plateau Community

News
  • 16 Apr
  • 0
COVID-19: Zinox Group, Konga to Feed 7,000 Families

COVID-19: Zinox Group, Konga to Feed 7,000 Families

Business News
  • 16 Apr
  • 0

BEACON

Back to Top