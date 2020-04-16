Coronavirus: Kano Records First Death, Confirms 21 Cases

According to information made available on the state’s ministry of health Twitter handle, the deceased passed away at about 11:55 PM of Wednesday being the first death from the virus in the state.

The ministry has also announced, few minutes to midnight, same day, that additional 12 persons have been confirmed positive for the Covid-19 bringing the total number in the state now to 21.

This is coming hours before the one week total shutdown which the state governor Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje declared for Thursday.