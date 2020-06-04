Katsina Pulls Out of Peace Deal With Bandits

Aminu Masari, governor of Katsina, says his administration has pulled out of the peace deal it had with bandits that have been terrorising residents of the state.

The state government had entered a peace agreement with the gunmen. But despite the accord, communities in Katsina are still being attacked and residents killed.

Speaking with the BBC Hausa service on Tuesday, Masari said the gunmen betrayed the trust his administration put in them.

The governor said the bandits have continued to carry out attacks with their accomplices from Zamfara, Kaduna and Niger Republic which have led to “indiscriminate killings” in the state.

“The armed bandits have betrayed our trust in them, following a peace agreement earlier negotiated with them, in our quest to find a lasting peace in the state,” he was quoted as saying.

”We chose dialogue for peaceful coexistence in the state and we have done our best; yet, the attacks continue.

“As a result of the peace agreement, the government banned vigilante groups and identified cattle routes and facilitated free movements of bandits to convey their livestock in the markets.

“The federal government has deployed more troops with at least five fighter jets that would work between Katsina, Zamfara and Sokoto. However, the security agents are complaining of (a) dearth of logistics to help them fight the bandits.

“We chose peace dialogue for peaceful coexistence in the state and we have done our best; yet, the attacks continue.

“As a result of the peace agreement, the government banned vigilante groups and identified cattle routes and facilitated free movements of bandits to convey their livestock in the markets.

“The federal government has deployed more troops with at least five fighter jets that would work between Katsina, Zamfara and Sokoto. However, the security agents are complaining of dearth of logistics to help them fight the bandits.”

_____

Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng

Copyright 2020 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to www.signalng.com and other relevant sources.