Lagos Bans Okada, Tricycles in 15 Local Governments

The Lagos State Government has banned commercial motorcyles and tricycles in 15 local government areas of the state. All major highways and bridges are affected from the ban which the government said would protect lives and properties.

The ban also includes Opay and Gokada operators.

The state government said full enforcement of the ban would commence on Saturday, February 1. The Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Gbenga Omotosho, announced this at a press conference on Monday.

“After consultations with stakeholders, the State Security Council, in compliance with the extant Transport Sector Reform Law 2018, has decided to commence enforcement of the law which bans the operation of Motorcycles (Okada) and Tricycles (Keke) in the following Local Governments (LGs) and Local Council Development Areas (LCDAs).

“The local governments are Apapa LG and Apapa Iganmu LCDA; Lagos Mainland LG and Yaba LCDA; Surulere LG, Itire-Ikate and Coker-Aguda LCDAs; Ikeja LG, Onigbongbo and Ojodu LCDAs; Eti-Osa LG, Ikoyi-Obalende and Iru/Victoria Island LCDAs; Lagos Island LG and Lagos Island East LCDA.

“This is the first stage of the State Government’s plan to sanitize our roads and protect Lagosians from the negative effects of these illegal modes of transportation.

“The Law is very clear. Motorcycles (Okada) and Tricycles (Keke) are banned on all highways, bridges and the listed roads,” he said.

