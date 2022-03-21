Buhari Inaugurates New Lagos Airport Terminal Tuesday

President Muhammadu Buhari will on Tuesday, March 22, 2022, inaugurate the newly built international terminal of the Murtala Muhammed Airport, Lagos, The Nation reports.

The spokesperson of the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN), Mrs Faithful Hope – Ivbaze has disclosed.

According to her, the brand new, world-class international terminal is among five airport terminals covered in the bilateral arrangement between the Federal Government and the People’s Republic of China.

The other four airports terminals are Abuja, Port Harcourt, Kano and Enugu international airports.

She said other terminals in Abuja and Port Harcourt have been already been completed and commissioned while the terminal in Kano, though completed will soon be commissioned.

The new Lagos International terminal, she said has the capacity to process 14million passengers per annum.

“It is built on a landmass of approximately 56,000 square metres, and it has 66 check-in counters.

“Other facilities in the terminal include five baggage collection carousels, 16 Immigration desks at arrival, 28 Immigration desks at departure, eight security screening points, six-passenger boarding bridges, out of which two have already been installed, two food courts, two premium lounges, 22 guest rooms and spa, 16 airline ticketing offices, visa on arrival and port health facility, as well as praying area, more than 3,000 square metres of duty-free space, approximately 5,000 square metres of lettable utility space, amongst others.

“The new terminal is expected to generate about three thousand direct and indirect employment for Nigerians, as well as enhance passenger facilitation and comfort at the Lagos airport,” she said.

The FAAN spokesperson said the authority will also sign a memorandum of understanding with the Lagos State Government on the 9km Airport-Shasha-Alimosho link Road to be constructed by the State Government.

