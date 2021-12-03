Learn From #EndSARs Protest, Utomi, Momodu, Others Warn Federal Government

Eminent Nigerians have warned that the Federal Government has failed to learn from October 20, 2020, EndSARS protest.

They include former presidential candidate, Prof. Pat Utomi; former Chief Executive Officer, Nigeria Economic Summit Group (NESG), Prof. Anya O. Anya; media entrepreneur, Chief Dele Momodu; elder statesman, Chief Ayo Opadokun; human rights lawyer and scholar, Prof. Ngozi Ezeilo.

They spoke at an online conversation organised by Ndigbo Lagos and moderated by Dr. Okey Ikechukwu, Maazi Tochukwu Ezeoke, Chief Momodu as well as the host and chairman, Ndigbo Lagos, Gen. Obi Umahi (rtd).

The speakers, who expressed dissatisfaction with the state of the nation, called for restructuring, noting that it would bring an end to the agony of Nigerians.

Anya, who specifically called for restructuring, said that the #EndSARS protest was a signal that Nigerian youths were ready to chase out the older generation.

Also, Utomi, who described #EndSARS protest as the best organised movement by youths in the last 25 years, lamented that the Federal Government had used brute force to put fear on Nigerian youths, which would never deter them from pursuing their aims and objectives for better Nigeria.

Utomi said: “Youths are smart and more exposed. The challenge of our country is getting a demographic dividend of our youths.”

Momodu said that the time has come to mobilise Nigerian youths practically to bring the desired change in the country.

Opadokun said radical change is possible in the country if there is the proper engagement of youths by identifying with their needs.

