Makinde Tests Negative for COVID-19

Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, has tested negative for coronavirus.

The governor, who had tested positive for the virus on March 30, said on Sunday evening via his Twitter handle that he now tests negative for the virus.

He said he received his second negative test result on Sunday evening while appreciating those who supported him with prayers during the intervening period.

He said he would resume his duty as the Head of the COVID-19 Task Force team in the state on Monday.

“I am deeply moved by your prayers and support throughout this period. I am so thankful. This evening, I received my second negative test result for COVID-19. I especially thank Prof Temitope Alonge, who acted in my stead as Head of the Oyo State COVID-19 Task Force.

“I am also grateful to all members of the Task Force for their cooperation during this time. I will be resuming my responsibility as Head of the Task Force from tomorrow,” he tweeted.

