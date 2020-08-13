Military Deploys Special Forces to Southern Kaduna

The Defence Headquarters DHQ has deployed Special Forces to Southern Kaduna to halt senseless killings and restore peace in the State.

The Coordinator Defence Media Operations, Major General John Enenche disclosed this Thursday during the weekly update on Armed Forces operations covering 6-12 August 2020.

He said the overall outlook shows that enhanced effort by the security forces has led to the degraded action on the part of the enemies of the Nation.

“This positive signal is connected to the directive by the Commander in Chief to the Armed Forces of Nigeria and other security agencies tackling the various security challenges in the Country to do more

“In a bid to curb the recent attacks and isolated killings in Southern Kaduna, troops of Operation SAFE HAVEN have continued to intensify efforts aimed at securing the lives and property in the general area.

“Particularly, Special Operations Forces have been deployed to the Joint Operations Area covering the various flash points. This move is expected to achieve the desired result with the provision of credible and actionable intelligence specifically from primary sources. In this regard, the locals are requested to cooperate with the security agencies by availing them with the required information that will be useful to our collective objective of taking out the criminals from the area”, he said.

He said farmers have returned to pick up economic activities following the aggressive posture of the troops.

In the North-West theatre, he said troops of Operation HADARIN DAJI have witnessed downward trend in the activities of armed bandits and cattle rustlers in the general areas of Katsina, Kebbi, Zamfara, Sokoto and adjoining states.

Furthermore in the South-South, he said troops of Operation DELTA SAFE have intensified the fight against crude oil theft, pipeline vandalism and illegal oil bunkering in the zone with significant successes.

He said the Nigerian Navy Ship PATHFINDER patrol team discovered and deactivated an Illegal Refining Site at Yellow Platform off Onne, Rivers State with 2 metal reservoirs laden with an estimated 314.49 barrels of crude oil and 90,000 litres of illegally refined AGO.

In a similar vein, the Nigerian Navy Ship DELTA patrol team deactivated Illegal Refining Site along Lokpobiri in Burutu LGA of Delta State containing 23 ovens, 15 surface metal storage tanks and 9 dug out pits cumulatively laden with about 195,000 litres of products suspected to be illegally refined AGO.

The troops also recovered a speed boat laden with 4 sacks containing unspecified quantity of illegally refined AGO and 3 pumping machines.

He added that troops of Operation AWATSE impounded a wooden boat with a sack containing 45 jerrycans of 25 litres, one 2.2 inches capacity hose of about 300 metres in length at Ibeshe area.

The troops also arrested a suspect in possession of some jerrycans of product suspected to be PMS and at Abule glass.

He said the suspect was handed over to Nigerian Navy Ship BEECROFT patrol team while all the seized items were evacuated to ATLAS COVE camp.

He restated that the troops have continued to dominate the general area with clearance and aggressive patrols while maintaining surveillance to rid the area of pipeline vandals and other economic saboteurs.

The Coordinator noted that in the North East zone, the Armed Forces of Nigeria have continued to sustain the tempo in the fight against terrorism in the zone with attendant successes.

He added that the troops have also sustained the clearance operations, aggressive patrols and Intelligence Surveillance Reconnaissance missions, sustained air offensive operations as well as artillery and aerial bombardments in the theatre of operation.

The Military High Command therefore congratulates all the gallant troops of the Armed Forces and personnel of other security agencies for the feat recorded in various operations across the country and encouraged them to remain determined and sustain the tempo in curtailing the activities of terrorists, armed bandits and other criminals.

The Command also reassured the general public of its unwavering commitment to securing the country for all human activities to strive.

