Musician Joel Amadi’s Father ‘Killed by Herdsmen’ in Southern Kaduna Attacks

Nigerian singer Joel Amadi said he lost his father to herdsmen attacks amid the recent killings in Southern Kaduna.

Amadi announced the death of his father on Twitter.

The Kennis Music recording artiste also called out the Kaduna State governor, Nasir Ahmad El-Rufai, who he accused of “not doing enough to curb the state of terrorism in Kaduna state.”

It’s just been confirmed that my lovely Dad is dead-shot by herdsmen and my mom and sisters can’t even talk to me on phone please tag @elrufai he needs to know that he is not doing enough to curb the state of terrorism in Kaduna state. Cc @hadizel @GovKaduna @instablog9ja — JOEL AMADI (@Joeelkennis) July 25, 2020

yesterday in zikpak, kafanchan , Kaduna State, (24th July, 2020). herdsmen attacked my Dad’s village ,burnt down houses, fired muitiple bullets and unfornately killed people.. including my biological FATHER💔😭😭 @elrufai @hadizel @GovKaduna — JOEL AMADI (@Joeelkennis) July 25, 2020

we the people of southern Kaduna are becoming homeless in our own land(village) my Mother and sisters left our own family house this morning to a place considered as safe house instead of the house built by my late Dad! @elrufai @hadizel @B_ELRUFAI — JOEL AMADI (@Joeelkennis) July 25, 2020

The announcement of Amadi’s father’s death comes barely 10 hours after the singer lamented the killings going on in Kaduna.

“If you google the killings in southern Kaduna, the unbearable images of innocent human beings like you and i that you will see that were killed like chickens are enough for you to how i feel right now and this has to STOP!!!” Amadi said on his Twitter page.

There have been killings perpetrated mainly by Fulani herdsmen in Southern Kaduna in recent time.

Gunmen suspected to be Fulani herdsmen on Thursday night reportedly invaded Agwala Magayaki of Doka Avong in Kajuru Local Government Area of Kaduna State, killing seven persons, including an 85-year-old man. Some locals have been declared missing. Several houses were also razed during the attack.

Governor El-Rufai, earlier on Thursday said banditry attacks were occurring everywhere in the North-West states of the country. He, however, said the attacks in Southern Kaduna were laced with ethnic and religious colouration.

The governor on Friday imposed a 24-hour curfew on the affected communities.

