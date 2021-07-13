Nigeria Records COVID-19 Spike With 161 New Cases

Nigeria has recorded a fresh spike of COVID-19 cases.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) in its report on Monday night, disclosed that the country has recorded 161 new cases.

Lagos State, which still remains the epicenter of the virus in Nigeria, recorded 153 new cases, while Gombe recorded two, Oyo and Rivers one each and the FCT four cases respectively.

This now brings the total number of confirmed cases in the country to 168,713.

164,476 have recovered, while 2,124 have unfortunately died.

This comes days after the NCDC said it had detected the Delta COVID-19 variant in the country.

“The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has detected a confirmed case with the SARS-CoV-2 Delta variant, also known as lineage B.1.617.2,” the health agency said in a statement last Thursday.

“The variant was detected in a traveler to Nigeria, following the routine travel test required of all international travelers and genomic sequencing at the NCDC National Reference Laboratory, Abuja.”

The NCDC, however, assured Nigerians that the federal government has put measures in place to combat the disease, asking them to adhere to the recommended safety protocols.

____

Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng

Copyright 2021 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to www.signalng.com and other relevant sources.