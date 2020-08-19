Nigeria Slam Fresh Charges Against British National Over $9.6bn P&ID Scam

Nigerian Government has slammed six separate criminal charges against a British national James Nolan and six other companies over an alleged involvement in the $9.6b Process and Industrial Development (P&ID) contract scam.

P&ID, an Irish engineering company, had secured a $9.6B fine against Nigeria following the non-execution of a 20-year gas and supply processing agreement (GSPA) the company had with the Nigerian government.

The government however appealed the judgment in a London high court. At the court session on Tuesday, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) arraigned Nolan alongside Lurgi Consult LTD on 8 counts charge on money laundering.

In the second charge, the British national is answering to five counts alongside Kristholm Nigeria LTD. In the third charge, Marshpeal Nigeria ltd and Nolan are faced with six counts.

In another charge, the EFCC preferred six counts against Nolan and Babcock Electrical Projects LTD.

Also, the British national is answering to a six-count charge together with LIR Resources Nigeria LTD who was also involved in the deal.

In the sixth charge, Nolan and Ecophoenix Nigeria LTD are faced with a six-count charge. Nolan who is a director in all the companies charged alongside with him pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Although the six companies had no legal representation, the court entered a ‘not guilty’ plea for them. Adam Quinn and Neil Murray who are also directors in the companies but currently are on the run were also mentioned in the charges.

EFCC counsel, Bala Sanga, said the commission will file an application for the arrest of Quinn and Murray to get them to stand trial.

Moving an oral application for bail, Nolan’s lawyer Paul Erokoro SAN urged the court to adopt the bail conditions previously granted to his client in a sister case marked FHC/ABJ/239/2019 which was filed before Justice Okon Abang, a federal high court judge.

Since the application for bail was not opposed by EFCC, Justice Ahmed Ramat Mohammed of the federal high court adopted the prev0ious bail conditions. The case has been adjourned to October 5 for the commencement of trial.

____

Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng

Copyright 2020 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to www.signalng.com and other relevant sources.