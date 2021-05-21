Nigeria Will Prevail Over Current Challenges — Osinbajo

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has said that Nigeria will prevail over the challenges of today.

The Vice President spoke on Friday at the National Prayer Breakfast which held at the NAF Conference Centre, Kado, Abuja.

He was joined by a former Head of State, Gen Yakubu Gowon (retd); President of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Dr Samson Ayokunle, among other dignitaries.

Prof Osinbajo, who said that a new Nigeria was in the making despite the current travails besetting it, added that the development would eventually give way to a glorious and bright new morn of a new nation.

According to the Vice President, “the new nation is birthing already.

“It is covered by a cloud, but the cloud will pass, and God Almighty will take all of the glory for the birthing of a new nation.”

Osinbajo, who said the theme of the Prayer breakfast “Birth of a New Nation” was significant, especially in these times, underscored the need for collective prayers, faith, hope and action.

He said the National Prayer Breakfast “comes at a time of great travail and tribulation for the nation: in the throes of a pandemic for well over a year, leading to a severe economic downturn, loss of jobs and livelihoods; and as we climbed out of the recession, we have been faced with an unprecedented scale of insecurity, in different zones of the nation.

“But we know that every time that a nation where the lives of the children of God is challenged, it is God’s call to His people to take action.

“It is an opportunity for God to demonstrate that He is God over the nations, that He is the creator of the heavens and the earth, that He knows the beginning from the end.

“But God also wants us to know that he has ordained us to speak to life.”

The Vice President, who referenced 2 Kings 2:19-22, said, “we, the salt, are also poured today by prayer and prophecy, to the source of our nation’s problems. And as we pray and prophesy, a new nation will be birthed; one where, like the city to which Elisha went, the land was healed, the people prospered and peace and joy prevailed.”

