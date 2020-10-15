Nigerian Army Issues Warning Against “Trouble Makers”

The Nigerian Army has reaffirmed its unalloyed loyalty and commitment to the President, Commander in Chief of the Armed Forces of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, President Muhammadu Buhari and the Constitution of the country.

It therefore warned subversive elements and trouble makers against ever giving it a thought that they can do anything to capable of causing disturbance of the peace of the land as remains committed to defend the country and her democracy at all cost.

It therefore directed its all its officers and men not to be distracted by anti democratic forces and agents of disunity fanning the embers of hatred and beating the drum of war in the country.

Acting Director of Army Public Relations, Colonel Sagir Musa, made this warning in a statement he issued Wednesday.

