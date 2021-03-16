Nigerian Govt Admits Failure to Secure All Schools, Says Everyone Must be Vigilant

The Federal Government has emphasised the need for Nigerians to be vigilant to end attacks on schools and abduction of students.

The Minister of State for Education, Chukwuemeka Nwajiuba, who stated this in an interview with Punch on Monday, indicated that government could not secure every school in the country.

According to him, government has directed schools to report any security threat to the nearest security agency.

In the interview, the minister was asked what government was doing to protect schools from incessant attacks by bandits.

He responded, “Eternal vigilance is the price for security. Every nation is always concerned about the consciousness of its people. The Federal Government cannot secure every house. Everybody needs to be vigilant. We have passed this message to all our schools so that anywhere they are, if there is any threat, they know the nearest security agency to contact.”

Nwajiuba also claimed that almost all schools in the country were fenced. “Almost all the schools in Nigeria, whether private or owned by the Federal Government, are mostly all fenced, except maybe some state schools.

“As you may also be aware, even if you put up a fence, these people (bandits) have been known to come through gates.

“So, perimeter fencing, by themselves, are not too effective. The security consciousness is the thing. If you hear where some of them are being held, you will know that it is a question of self-consciousness and communities informing officials on time.”

Meanwhile, the Kaduna State Government on Monday said only three teachers were kidnapped by bandits at the UBE Rema Primary School, Magajin Gari Ward 2 in the Brinin Gwari Local Government Area of the state.

The state Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Mr Samuel Aruwan, who confirmed this at press conference, said no single pupil of the school was kidnapped.

Aruwan said the bandits, who rode on motorcycles into the school at about 8:50am, also rustled cattle after invading the school.

The commissioner identified those teachers kidnapped by the bandits as Rabiu Salisu, Umar Hassan and Bala Adamu.

He explained that pupils, who just arrived the school when the incident happened, took to their heels, noting that two pupils were initially missing during the commotion but later found.

He gave the names of the pupils as Ahmad Halilu and Kabiru Yahaya.

Aruwan said, “The Kaduna State Government has called this briefing, following the attack by bandits at around 8:50am today Monday 15th March 2021 at Rema Primary School, Magajin Gari Ward 2, of Birnin Gwari Local Government Area, and the first update given by the Kaduna State Government which stated that reports were being received of a kidnapping at the said primary school.

“At this time, the state government has compiled and analysed all the security reports and can confirm that there was indeed an invasion of the said school. The government can confirm that three teachers, Rabiu Salisu, Umar Hassan, and Bala Adamu have been kidnapped.

“Pupils who had just arrived the school to begin the day’s activities, took to their heels in the course of the commotion, as the bandits invaded the premises on motorcycles. This led to two pupils, identified as going missing.

“However, we are happy to inform you that the two missing pupils have been found. We can also confirm that no single pupil was kidnapped from the school. Other than the three teachers previously mentioned, no worker or pupil of the school is missing following the attack.

“Security reports have also revealed that the bandits rustled several cattle and went away with five motorcycles and other valuables.

“In summary, as it stands, three teachers of the Rema Primary School, Birnin Gwari LGA have been kidnapped, and following thorough checks, we can verify that no pupil was kidnapped.”

