Catriona-Laing

Omicron: UK Suspends Processing of Visitor Visas From Nigeria

The British High Commissison in Nigeria has announced the suspension of “decisions” on visitor visa applications from Nigeria as the UK enforces stricter entry rules over concerns of an outbreak of the #Omicron variant of COVID-19.

The decision was announced in a statement issued by the commission on Sunday.

The development comes hours after the UK added Nigeria to its travel red list.

“To support the UK Government’s aim to protect public health from COVID-19 and associated variants of concern (VOC), UK Visas & Immigration (UKVI) will pause making decisions on visitor visa applications in all red list countries, including Nigeria, until travel restrictions are lifted,” according to the statement.

____

Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng

Copyright 2021 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to  www.signalng.com and other relevant sources.

Categories
NewsNigeriaPictures
Tagged
NigeriaThe British High Commissison in NigeriaUKVisas

There are no comments

Add yours

Stay Connected

TRENDING PACKETS

Buhari Gets 14-Day Ultimatum to Stop Insecurity in the North, Urged to Fire NSA Monguno

Buhari Gets 14-Day Ultimatum to Stop Insecurity in the North, Urged to Fire NSA Monguno

News
  • 5 Dec
  • 0
Donald Trump Says New Social Media Company Has Raised $1bn

Donald Trump Says New Social Media Company Has Raised $1bn

Business News
  • 5 Dec
  • 0
Omicron: UK Suspends Processing of Visitor Visas From Nigeria

Omicron: UK Suspends Processing of Visitor Visas From Nigeria

News
  • 5 Dec
  • 0

BEACON

Twitter said: "Invalid or expired token."

Back to Top