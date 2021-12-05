Omicron: UK Suspends Processing of Visitor Visas From Nigeria
The British High Commissison in Nigeria has announced the suspension of “decisions” on visitor visa applications from Nigeria as the UK enforces stricter entry rules over concerns of an outbreak of the #Omicron variant of COVID-19.
The decision was announced in a statement issued by the commission on Sunday.
The development comes hours after the UK added Nigeria to its travel red list.
“To support the UK Government’s aim to protect public health from COVID-19 and associated variants of concern (VOC), UK Visas & Immigration (UKVI) will pause making decisions on visitor visa applications in all red list countries, including Nigeria, until travel restrictions are lifted,” according to the statement.
____
Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng
Copyright 2021 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to www.signalng.com and other relevant sources.
There are no commentsAdd yours