Ortom Escapes Death as “Bandits” Open Fire on Convoy

Gunmen suspected to be bandits on Saturday attacked the convoy of Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom.

The incident happened at Tyo Mu along Makurdi/Gboko road around noon.

Ortom was reportedly on his way to Makurdi when the gunmen opened fire on his convoy, but his security aides were said to have repelled the attack.

More to come…



