Outrage in Bayelsa Over Herdsmen Attack on Policeman

There was outrage yesterday, at the Bayelsa State Police Command over an attack on a police sergeant by herdsmen.

Police Sergeant, Charles Biweribo, was attacked by herdsmen at his duty post, an uncompleted five-star hotel close to a flyover beside the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation Mega Filling Station.

According to reports, Biweribo had spotted herdsmen and the herd of cows entering the premises of the building to graze when he drew their attention to the fact that the place was no-grazing area.

Biweribo called on his colleagues and the civilian guards on duty and the herdsmen were asked to leave but the herdsmen refused leading to open confrontation.

In the midst of the heated argument and moves by the policemen to arrest the herdsmen, one of the herdsmen attempted to disarm Biweribo. He, however, wriggled himself from the grip of his assailant and when doing so, his gun accidentally discharged and pierced his leg.

Two of the herdsmen identified as Dautra Abakara and Agonto Gimta were, however, arrested and currently in the custody of the police for further investigation.

Bayelsa State Police Command spokesman, Asinim Butswat, who confirmed the incident, said two of the herdsmen were arrested and being interrogated over the incident.

“On Tuesday, March 10, 2020 at about 0700 hours, one Dautra Abakara and Agonto Gimta among others, entered the premises of a leading construction company at the uncompleted Basket Tower Hotel, Azikoro, with cows for grazing.

“The policemen on duty and civilian guards asked them to leave the premises and the herders refused to leave. In an attempt to arrest them, one of the herdsmen tried to disarm a policeman, the officer’s cocked rifle exploded and the bullet pierced his right foot,” he said.