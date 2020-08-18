PDP Crumbling Under Your Watch, APC Mocks Secondus

The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) on Monday told the National Chairman of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Uche Secondus to be focused on salvaging the opposition party from crumbling, as the party was gradually becoming “shockingly rudderless” under his watch.

Reacting to the recent comments by the PDP Chairman on President Muhammadu Buhari and the All Progressives Congress (APC) decision to defend and support free, fair elections, particularly during the 2019 elections as opposed to the use of force and anti-democratic practices under the PDP.

APC Deputy National Publicity Secretary, Yekini Nabena in a statement on Monday in Abuja, said the PDP Chairman should concentrate his energy on remedying the misfortune that has befell the opposition party with gross depliction of its membership in recent months. PDP in recent time has recorded the resignation of notable members due to Secondus leadership failure.

In the statement, the ruling party said, “The APC calls on Secondus to focus on the PDP which has become shockingly rudderless under his watch.