PDP to Demand Supreme Court Review for 2019 Presidential Election Verdict
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Monday said the current state of the country has left it with no choice but to approach the Supreme Court for a review of the judgement of the 2019 presidential election.
PDP spokesman Kola Ologbondiyan made the disclosure at a press conference in Abuja.
Ologbondiyan said the party will also ask the apex court to review the governorship elections in Kano, Kaduna, Katsina and Osun states where they lost to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).
The party’s spokesman also said they have uncovered plots by the APC to influence the Supreme Court to upturn the Bayelsa governorship election in its favour.
