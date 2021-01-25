PDP Urges Biden To Sanction Buhari’s Aides, APC Leaders For Alleged Graft, Others

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has commended United States President Joe Biden for lifting the immigration visa restrictions on regular Nigerians, but urged him to impose firm sanctions on leaders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and officials of the Muhammadu Buhari administration for alleged corruption and patronage of terrorists and bandits.

The party also urged the new U.S. leader to freeze assets of the affected persons in the American nation, besides ensuring that they do not benefit from the consular reprieve.

The PDP, in a statement yesterday by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, urged Biden “to look into the records, especially the report of the Department of State and note the litany of infractions on our polity by APC leaders and officials of the President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration.”

The party specifically invited the American helmsman “to act on the report of the Department of State detailing cases of human right abuse, arbitrary and extra-judicial killings, illegal arrests, detention, torture, shooting and killing of voters, massacring of peaceful protesters as witnessed in the #EndSARS protests, as well as other atrocious crime against humanity under the Buhari-led APC administration which were also reported by the Amnesty International (AI) and Transparency International (TI).”

It implored Biden to offer support in “saving Nigeria’s democracy by enforcing firm sanctions on APC leaders and their agents in the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), security agencies and the judiciary.”

The main opposition party equally implored President Biden to assist Nigeria “in the recovery of over N15 trillion stolen by APC leaders, including the N9.6 trillion detailed in the leaked NNPC report, as well as the over N6 trillion stolen in various ministries, agencies and departments of government under the Buhari administration.”

