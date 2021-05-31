Police Kill Murderers of Ahmed Gulak, Recover Ammunition and Vehicles

The Imo State Police Command has neutralised the killers of a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Ahmed Gulak, and recovered ammunition and vehicles from them.

A statement issued by the police on Sunday night noted that some of the arms recovered from the attackers included three AK 47 rifles, one pistol, five AK 47 magazines with 92 rounds of live ammunition.

According to the statement, “Eyewitness account, especially the account given by the driver of the vehicle that was conveying Ahmed Gulak to the Airport before the attack, gave a vivid description of the assailants and the vehicles they used in carrying out the attack.

“The assailants were said to have used a Toyota Camry 2005 model with silver color; Toyota Sienna 1998 Model with golden color; Toyota Hilux with white color; and a Lexus RX 330 with golden Color. (Registration numbers are withheld for security reasons).

“Having established the identity of the assailants and the description of the vehicles used in carrying out the attack, the teams further got details of the direction the hoodlums have taken. With further leads, the team was able to establish the location of the suspects.

“The suspects were rounded up at Afor Enyiogugu junction in Aboh-Mbaise Local Government Area. The hoodlums were met distributing onions to locals from a trailer they confiscated. The trailer was loaded with onions from the Northern region of Nigeria.”

It explained that on sighting the police, the hoodlums providing security coverage to those sharing the onions opened fire on the Police teams.

“The gallant and battle-ready Police Officers swiftly returned the fire. The six hoodlums who carried out the killings and four other members of their gang were fatally injured,” the security agency added. “Three out of the four vehicles used in attacking Gulak were recovered.”

Gulak was killed around Umueze Obiangwu in Ngor-Okpala Local Government Area close to the Sam Mbakwe Airport road in Owerri, Imo State on Sunday morning.

Gulak was trailed from his hotel room to the spot where he was killed.

