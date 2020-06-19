Police to Probe D’Banj Over Rape Allegation

Nigeria’s Police boss Adamu Mohammed has ordered a probe of award-winning singer Oladapo Oyebanjo aka D’Banj over an allegation of rape.

Earlier, D’Banj’s accuser Seyitan Babatayo, was arrested on Wednesday in Lagos by the Nigerian Police.

“They arrested Seyitan this morning in Lagos. They arrested our client but somebody is already there to facilitate her release on bail. This matter is coming to Abuja by tomorrow; we are petitioning. The Financial Crimes Investigation Division (FCID) is taking up the petition tomorrow. That is all I can say about it for now,” her lawyers disclosed.

Babatayo’s arrest came barely 24 hours after D’Banj through his legal counsel, refuted her rape allegation, demanding a compensation of N100 million for defamation.

But in a twist of events on Friday, the Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, ordered the probe in a letter with reference number CB.7000/IGP.SEC/ABJ/VOl.484/801 signed by the Principal Staff Officer to the IG, DCP Idowu Owohunwa.

The letter addressed to the Deputy Inspector-General of Police, Force Criminal Investigation Department, Area 10, Garki, Abuja, was based on a petition by Tommy Ojoge-Daniel, a lawyer to Seyitan Babatayo.

The letter written by the IG is titled: ‘Re: Petition Against (1) Oladapo Daniel Oyebanjo (Aka D’Banj) for Rape Indecent Sexual Assault, Attempted Assault on Miss Seyitan Temidayo”

It reads: “I forward herewith copy of letter dated June 5, 2020 received from Ojoge, Omileye and Partners on the above underlined subject. I am to respectfully convey the directive of the Inspector-General of Police that you treat.

“Accept the assurances of my esteemed regards please.”

The rape allegation scandal began when a Nigerian model scout, Benjamin Ese, alleged that D’Banj raped his friend on December 31, 2018, at Glee hotel in Victoria Island, Lagos.

He said this on Instagram on June 3.

Not disclosing the friend’s name, Ese wrote that his friend had attended a party in Lagos and was sighted by D’Banj “who wanted to have sex with her”. He went on to reveal how she was allegedly raped by the musician.

Thereafter, Babatayo revealed herself and demanded a public apology from D’Banj, through her lawyers.

_____

Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng

Copyright 2020 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to www.signalng.com and other relevant sources.