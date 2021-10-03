Political Appointment: Femi Fani Kayode Lacks Honour and Character – Group

A coalition of civil rights organisations has vowed to lead a massive protest against the former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani Kayode if appointed to occupy any position in the country.

The group said the former minister lacks honour and character and should not represent the interest of the country in any capacity whatsoever.

In a statement issued on Sunday in Abuja on behalf of the coalition, the President of One Love Foundation, Chief Patrick Osagie Eholor urged the Nigerian government to tread with caution and resist any temptation that could make it give the ex-minister an appointment.

He said, “This man cannot represent anything noble in this country. He has denied his estranged wife access to her four little children. A woman that carried her children for nine months.

“FFK has so many cases of corruption with the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and he must answer for all his crimes.”

“Adams Oshiomhole (A former Chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC)) once said that once anybody joins the party, their sins are forgiven. But it will never happen in this case. We will battle it and ensure this man does not get a pat on the back for his many crimes.

“Are you aware he has had cases of corruption running with the EFCC since 2008? There is a case of N2 billion Port Harcourt runway, and he allegedly collected N26 million from the Office of the National Security Adviser (ONSA) in 2014.

“The EFCC also arrested him in 2014 for the misappropriation of $2.1 billion earmarked for the fight against Boko Haram, he also has a N4.9 billion fraud trial, as well as another N4.6 billion money laundering charge. The man is notoriously corrupt and such men should never be seen near the corridors of power.”

He urged Nigerians not to take Fani-Kayode seriously, saying that a man who molested his staff members, locked them up, and humiliated his wife does not deserve any political appointment in the country.

He alleged that Fani-Kayode destroyed the aviation industry due to his misadventures and malfeasance.

He said, “Minister of Transport, Chief Rotimi Amaechi said that ‘former Rivers governor, Peter Odili’s government gave Femi Fani Kayode, former Minister of Aviation N2 billion to fix the runway of Port Harcourt International Airport. It is nowhere in the record of Aviation. I’m the Minister of Transportation, I have that record, it is not there, he went away with the N2 billion’.

“He was asked if it was an allegation against Fani-Kayode and he said ‘I’m not making an allegation, this is a statement of fact. Dr. Peter Odili in writing, the cabinet approved, and handed over N2 billion to Fani-Kayode to fix the runway at the Port Harcourt airport road that was close for two years and Femi Fani-Kayode left with the money’.

“We know he is good for nothing, we know he doesn’t deserve any position.

“A lot of people had thought he was a human being but we now know that he is a disgrace to humankind.

“So we are going to tell President Muhammadu Buhari that if in any way he considers this good for nothing man for a position in his government, it means that he is totally finished, and we are going to do a 5 million man protest to tell them that we cannot continue to allow Buhari to fix (sic) some failures from the South to his government so that he can support his grazing and banditry.

“We are not going to let him continue doing that. We are also expecting President Buhari to tell us who has stolen our money. To tell us about Ikoyi fund, tell us about the money recovered from the airport that they have refused to talk about.”

