ES_vwFjWoAAA25X

Sanusi Regains Freedom, Exits Nasarawa Community in Company of El-Rufai

The dethroned Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi II has regained his freedom and is on his way out of Awe, a town in Nasarawa state.

The deposed Emir was taken to Awe in Nassarwa state after his dethronement by Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje of Kano state.

Sanusi’s exit from Awe followed an order of the Federal High Court in Abuja on Friday ordering his release from house arrest. The development also comes shortly after a visit by Kaduna State governor, Nasir El-Rufai, on Friday.

Kano State Executive Council approved Sanusi’s dethronement at a special sitting held on Monday.

More to come…

 

