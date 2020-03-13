Sanusi’s Dethronement: The Inherent Dangers For Traditional Institutions – By Shokoya Olakunle

Share Pin 0 Shares

The news about the Dethronement of the Emir of Kano has led to public outcry and has generated controversial debates across the country but the implication of this act is not only to the Throne of the Emir of Kano but on the entire traditional institutions in Nigeria.

Nigeria might be heading to a state where when one governor is coming into power, he will bring his own king/emir which is what governors in Nigeria have turn the local government system in Nigeria to today, by this act which is mere political posesses great consequences and danger to the survival and relevance of our traditional institutions and our cultural heritage.

Democracy which replaced monarchical form of governance in Nigeria does not abolish the respect accorded to the traditional institutions but political power play is undermining the relevance and values of this institution.

The Dethronement of the Emir of Kano is illegal and unconstitutional, By section 36 of the Constitution & the natural justice principle of audi alteram partem, a person accused of wrong must be given principle of fair hearing. It also violates the second principle of natural justice which says “nemo judex in causa sua” (that’s no-one is judge in his own cause). In the instant case, Ganduje is accuser and the judge at the time which is typical of despot and tyrant. This only happens in jungles that are devoid of due process and we are heading into a Banana Republic by virtue of this executive rascality and legal gambadoism. The provision of the Constitution is very clear as Section 40,section 41 and section 42 of the 1999 constitution forbids banishment and in this case the 1999 constitution is in clear dispute with the Kano State Emirate bill (2019) but in case like this we shall turn to section 1 of the 1999 constitution which states d supremacy of the Constitution and in this case, the 1999 constitution shall supersede and win over the Kano Emirate law so in this case the Dethronement and banishment is unconstitutional, Sanusi wasnt given d principle of fair hearing on the allegations of corruption and disobedience of executive order by the governor of Kano State, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje.

The appointment of king and the giving of Staff of office to traditional rulers by the governor of the state in particular is a threat to the sanctity and independence of the traditional institutions as a governor can decide on whom to appoint and when to remove from office such traditional ruler.

The process whereby traditional rulers are actively participating in politics, they are indirectly and unconsciously bringing disdain and dirt to the Institutions which they are the custodian of Power to of which is the same as the case of the dethroned Sanusi lamido Sanusi. Sanusi Lamido Sanusi might find himself to be blamed towards the way and manner in which he conducted him self towards the 2019 guber election in Kano which was when the feud between him and Ganduje started. The battle of supremacy started shortly after the 2019 election when ganduje was declared winner of the election after the re-run.

Its so evident that the Dethronement of Sanusi Lamido Sanusi as the Emir of Kano is just mere politics and this will affect and diminish the prestige and value accorded to the traditional institutions in Nigeria, this might be a templates for other governors who might have feel out of favour with their traditional rulers to remove such traditional ruler without due process or principle of fair hearing.

The Dethronement of Sanusi Lamido Sanusi as the Emir of Kano is unconstitutional, illegal and a lot needs to be done to protect the legitimacy and the independence of the traditional institutions in Nigeria.

Shokoya Olakunle Adeboye is a sociologist with bias in developmental Studies, culture and politics. Contact via [email protected]

_____

Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng

Copyright 2020 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to www.signalng.com and other relevant source.