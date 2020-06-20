Saraki Welcomes Obaseki to PDP, Says Oshiomhole’s Masquerade Will Dance Naked In Market

Former Senate President, Dr. Abubakar Bukola Saraki, on Friday welcomed Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki, into the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) and predicted the political downfall of suspended All Progressives Congress National Chairman, Adams Oshiomhole.

Earlier on Friday, Obaseki announced he was now a card-carrying member of the PDP after leaving the APC.

In a statement signed by his spokesman, Yusuph Olaniyonu, Saraki thanked Obaseki’s colleagues and PDP Governors for how they managed the Governor’s transition into the party by not “just unilaterally taking decisions without the input of the leaders of the party in Edo State.”

“That is why my appeal will, at this point, go to all of us, the leaders and stakeholders, who gave assurances that agreement will be honoured, we need to ensure that the NWC of our party plays its own supervisory role by making sure that those agreements entered into by the Governor and the local chapter should be kept, particularly since I am very sure they are all lawful and in the interest of peace and development of the state,” Saraki added. “That is the only way to keep our integrity intact.”

On Oshiomhole, Saraki said he was forced to comments because of the former’s constant verbal attacks directed at him.

“At this point, it will be odd if I fail to comment on the situation that led to the change of party by Governor Obaseki,” he said. “While I have kept my cool and ignored all the verbal attacks directed at me by the suspended chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Mr. Adams Oshiomhole, I have always known that a day like this would come when his masquerade will dance naked in the market.

“The truth is always constant and no matter how far falsehood travels, the truth will catch up with it one day. Oshiomhole can fool people for a long time but he cannot fool the people all the time. What is happening to him now is a moment of truth. This same man who was garrulously proclaiming the end of the political career of some other people is now about to meet his Waterloo.

“He has continued to use his mouth to divide his party and I believe there is a lesson for all politicians to learn from the fate of the suspended APC chairman. No autocrat can successfully pretend to be a Democrat. The true character of a man will come out one day”, he said.

According to Olaniyonu’s statement, Saraki further stated that all lovers of democracy should be interested in the emergence of a healthy and strong party system and organisation which would provide viable platforms for people to aspire and provide quality leadership to the country.

