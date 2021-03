Senate Confirms Appointment Of Service Chiefs

The Senate has confirmed the appointment of the newly appointed Service Chiefs.

They are Chief of Defence Staff, Major-General Leo Irabor, Chief of Air Staff Air Vice-Marshal Isiaka Oladayo Amao, Chief of Naval Staff Rear Admiral Awwal Zubairu Gambo, Chief of Army Staff General Ibrahim Attahiru.

After the confirmation on Tuesday, Senate President Ahmad Lawan advised the new service chiefs to take the insurgency war to the terrorists and bandits and dislodge them from their enclaves.

He reminded them to be conscious of the fact that Nigerians expect a lot from them to address the security problems confronting the country. Their confirmation comes barely a week after the House of Representatives confirmed their appointment.

President Muhammadu Buhari had appointed the new service chiefs on January 26, following the resignation of the former officers. There had been numerous calls for the sack of the former service chiefs over the increasing insecurity in the country.

As far back as July, the Nigerian Senate had called on the service chiefs to step aside. The Senate reiterated its call in December after 43 farmers were killed in Zabarmari, Borno State, by Boko Haram terrorists.

Members of the main opposition, Peoples Democratic Party, have also serially called for the top military officials to be replaced.

The Presidency had said President Muhammadu Buhari would make the decision when “the time is right.”

