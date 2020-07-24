Some Feared Dead, Trapped as Building Collapses in Lagos

There are fears that some persons might have died after a building collapsed along Cemetery road, opposite the health centre in Ebute Metta, Lagos.

The 2-storey building which houses shops and residential apartments collapsed just after noon on Friday.

Many persons are said to have been trapped in the rubbles of the collapsed building.

According to reports, men of the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) arrived at the scene within fifteen minutes.

The LASEMA officials cordoned off the area swiftly and commenced rescue operations immediately.

Eyewitnesses also confirmed the incident on Twitter:

Presently at the scene of the collapsed 3-storey building at cemetery street, ebute metta. All concerned agencies are on ground and working to ensure the safety of all.

Note : No casualty. pic.twitter.com/zsLIYvpLDf — Omolola R. Essien (@OmololaEssien) July 24, 2020

Live in ebute-metta another house falling..we God help us oooo pic.twitter.com/Isx5t7qpnn — yinka cole (@YincusD) July 24, 2020

More details to come…

____

Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng

Copyright 2020 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to www.signalng.com and other relevant sources.