Some Feared Dead, Trapped as Building Collapses in Lagos

There are fears that some persons might have died after a building collapsed along Cemetery road, opposite the health centre in Ebute Metta, Lagos.

The 2-storey building which houses shops and residential apartments collapsed just after noon on Friday.

Many persons are said to have been trapped in the rubbles of the collapsed building.

According to reports, men of the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) arrived at the scene within fifteen minutes.

The LASEMA officials cordoned off the area swiftly and commenced rescue operations immediately.

Eyewitnesses also confirmed the incident on Twitter:

More details to come…

