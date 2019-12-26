Sultan Advises CAN to Analyse Issues Before Comment

President of the Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs and Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Sa’ad Abubakar III, has called on the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) to always analyse issues bordering on the peace and security of the country before passing any comment. The Sultan made the call in Kano on Wednesday at the 77th Islamic Vacation course, organised by Zone A of the Muslim Students Society of Nigeria.

He was speaking against the backdrop of the recent designation of Nigeria among countries with severe violation of religious freedom by the United States of America and the subsequent comment of CAN in support of the US statement.

“We are surprised to see now that the CAN is coming out to make such a comment, supporting the US that ‘yes Christians are persecuted in Nigeria’ yet we sit together to discuss issues of national interest, eat and drink together and then leave to our respective destinations,” he said. “I have been to the US, UK and many other countries and they always applauded the Muslim-Christian relationship in Nigeria. But some people just got into the country, went to some few places and write down a report and send to the government of America. “And the American government, without any recourse, without sending the report to us to say this is what we have, so what is your position, they just took a stand.

That is a very partial stand,” he added. He added that CAN should remember that the report was made by a foreign country based on its perspective, and there was need to look inward and analyse it based on the reality on ground in the interest of peace and national unity.

The Sultan also affirmed his support for the comment made by the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN) for the need to have Shariah laws imbedded in the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, which he said are laws applicable to only Muslims in the country.

