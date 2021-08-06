Sultan to Government: Ensure Adequate Storage of Food Towards Impending Global Famine

Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar III, The Sultan of Sokoto, has urged leaders in the country to ensure adequate storage of food for indigent citizens in anticipation of global food shortage.

He made the call in Gombe on Thursday during the opening ceremony of the third Da’awah Coordination Council of Nigeria National Summit of Peaceful Coexistence and Nation Building.

Some experts had predicted an imminent food crisis especially if the government and people are not prepared ahead of time.

“I would like to call on the state governors to make sure that they make an adequate supply of food in store for the common man in anticipation of possible shortage of food in the world. At the right time, subsidise it so that the common man can afford it,” the Sultan advised.

“This is because a hungry man is an angry man. Without food there will be no peace and without peace there will be no security,” he added.

Mr Abubakar decried the prevailing insecurity in the country, adding that the situation, particularly in the northern part of the country, has gotten out of hand.

“Let us not deceive ourselves that things are right; things are not right, we know it and we have seen so much in our lives.

“It doesn’t take anybody to know that Nigeria is in a very bad situation and it is a fact,” he said.

He however underscored the need for people to tolerate and understand each other because Allah created people to live together.

“God wants us together. That was why he created and allowed us to live together, tolerate and understand ourselves.

“No religion preaches intolerance, both the Bible and Qur’an tells us to love our neighbours as we love ourselves and even more than ourselves.

“I am appealing to all of us to implement what we will learn in this fora, and not to forget what we have learned after the programme,” he said.

In his opening remark, Lawal Maidoki, the President, Da’awah Coordination Council of Nigeria, described Nigeria as a multi-cultural and religious society where people of different beliefs have found themselves to live side by side, hence the need to understand each other.

He said some rotten eggs amongst the citizenry create hatred, mistrust and stereotypes, unwanted killings, causing damage to lives and everything we depend on.

“Irrespective of religious racial differences we must live in peace with one another,” he urged.

In his goodwill message, Cardinal John Onaiyekan, said Nigeria is no doubt going through turbulent times in terms of social integration and cohesion.

Represented by Reverend Father John Shinga of the Saint Theresa Catholic Church, Gombe, he said the theme of the programme was timely, considering the security challenges in the country.

Declaring the occasion open, the host, Governor Inuwa Yahaya, also noted that the theme of the meeting was apt.

Mr Yahaya, who attributed the prevailing insecurity in the country to failure of leadership at all levels, however said Gombe is relatively peaceful because of its cosmopolitan nature where people live together in harmony irrespective of ethnic and religious differences.

____

Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng

Copyright 2021 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to www.signalng.com and other relevant sources.