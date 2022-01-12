Terrorists Now Throwing Parties and Collecting Taxes Without Confrontation – Zulum

Governor of Nigeria’s northeast Borno State, Babagana Zulum has lamented the manner at which Boko Haram terrorists operated openly without confrontation by the armed forces.

Zulum stated this on Wednesday during a meeting held at the Government House, Maiduguri, with lawmakers and some military personnel.

According to him, members of the Boko Haram/ISWAP terrorist groups had been converging and celebrating parties/marriages at will.

He added that the terrorist have also started taxing people along major roads in Damboa and other axis in Southern Borno.

He said, “Presently, Guzamala and Abadam local government areas are still under the control of Boko Haram.

“Government and people of Borno State, especially those from southern and northern parts of the state are worried over the increasing number of ISWAP groups who have been terrorising their communities.

“Just a few days ago, I received a security report that in some communities of Mandaragirau axis in Biu Local Government Area, there are reports that over 500 Boko Haram/ISWAP group have been converging with over 300 motorcycles and even celebrating parties/marriages amongst themselves without confrontation.

“ISWAP are more equipped, sophisticated, intelligent and dangerous as they grow from strength to strength.

“ISWAP are collecting taxes along major roads in Damboa and other axis in southern Borno. It is very unfortunate.

“But the good news is that about 11 local Government areas of Gwoza, Bama, Marte, Monguno, Kaga, Gubio, Mafa, Dikwa, Ngala and host of others are becoming more peaceful than before, and this could be attributed to about 20,000 surrendered members of Boko Haram who are now in our custody.

“I want to use this opportunity to solicit for prayers from all and sundry for total restoration of peace not only in Borno State, but the country as a whole.”

____

Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng

Copyright 2022 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to www.signalng.com and other relevant sources.