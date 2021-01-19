Trump Urges Americans To ‘Pray’ For Biden’s Success

US President Donald Trump said Tuesday in a farewell address that America should “pray” for the success of the incoming Biden administration.

“This week, we inaugurate a new administration and pray for its success in keeping America safe and prosperous,” Trump said, according to excerpts from the address, which the White House said would be broadcast soon.

The excerpts did not refer to President-elect Joe Biden by name.

Trump has spent more than two months trying to overturn his loss to Biden in the November election.

